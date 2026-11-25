Mumbai: Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend" has advanced to the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category for the 99th Academy Awards, joining major Hollywood productions such as "Dune: Part Three", "The Odyssey" and "Avengers: Doomsday".

The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is among the three projects from Sony Pictures to feature in the list.

Multiple sources told Variety that the Visual Effects Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has notified the artisans behind the 20 films advancing to the next round ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The organisation, however, is yet to officially announce or confirm the list.

The top 20 contenders also include Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three", Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey", Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary", Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" and Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday", directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Disney leads the confirmed titles with four entries -- "Avengers: Doomsday", Jon Favreau's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu", "Whalefall" and Thomas Kail's live-action "Moana", featuring Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Skydance has three contenders -- "Dune: Part Three", Alejandro G Inarritu's Tom Cruise-starrer "Digger" and Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl".

Universal Pictures has secured spots for "The Odyssey" and "Disclosure Day", while Amazon MGM Studios has advanced with "Project Hail Mary" and Kyle Balda's "The Sheep Detectives".

Other films in the race include Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus Zero", Laika's stop-motion feature "Wildwood", A24's "Backrooms", Paramount's "Heart of the Beast", Netflix's "The Mosquito Bowl" and Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping".

"Ramayana", which has earned over Rs 1,500 crore at the worldwide box office since its debut in theatres earlier this month, is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

DNEG, the London-based visual effects studio, has won eight Oscars for its work on "Inception" (2011), "Interstellar" (2015), "Ex Machina" (2016), "Blade Runner 2049" (2018), "First Man" (2019), "Tenet" (2021), "Dune" (2022) and "Dune: Part Two" (2025).

Besides "Ramayana", the company has worked on several other Oscar contenders, including "The Odyssey", "Moana", "Supergirl" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", according to its official website.

In 2023, SS Rajamouli's "RRR" had also featured among the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category for the 95th Academy Awards but did not make it to the final nominations.

The period action drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu", making it the first Indian song to win the award.

Voting for the Oscar shortlists will begin on December 7 and end on December 11, with the shortlists across categories scheduled to be announced on December 15.

The final nominations will be announced on January 21.

The 99th Academy Awards will be held on March 14 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC.