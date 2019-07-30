Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified assaulter in Canada: Reports

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 30, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 3:38 pm IST

The singer is also said to have survived the attempt on his life and is said to be out of danger.

Guru Randhawa.
Mumbai: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was attacked post his concert in Canada's Vancouver, according to reports.

As per tribuneindia.com, Guru was assaulted by an unidentified man while he was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Sunday night. He was attacked on the head from behind by the assailant.

According to the statements of fans present in the concert, the man who assaulted Randhawa was behaving in a rowdy manner during the singer's performance as well.

Guru Randhawa is known for his songs like Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru. Recently T-series had released Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song Slowly-Slowly in which he collaborated with Pitbull.

