Muslims very proud and happy here, says singer Adnan Sami

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 11:04 am IST

The singer took it to his Twitter handle and gave a word of advice to Pakistani's for taking interest over India's ongoing CAA protests.

New Delhi: Lashing out on Pakistani social media users who were weighing in on the ongoing CAA debate, singer Adnan Sami on Thursday said that Muslims were very happy and proudly living in India and those for across the border should not involve themselves in discussions over Citizenship Act.

The 46-year-old singer took it to his Twitter handle and gave a word of advice to Pakistani's for taking a keen interest over India's ongoing CAA protests.

"Dear Pakis who have uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion...Firstly, if you are advocating for Muslims, then first accept that them wanting to leave you, defeats the purpose of your existence! Secondly, if you are so worried about the Muslims, open your borders for them!!, the first tweet read.

He also added another tweet to the list that read, " And much to your disappointment, Muslims are very proud and happy here!"

The singer never remains as a mere spectator on societal disturbing issues, and never fails to take a dig on trolls.

