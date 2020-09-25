Sunday, Sep 27, 2020 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

186th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,931,367

85,698

Recovered

4,870,609

93,325

Deaths

93,630

1,093

Maharashtra130045899280634761 Andhra Pradesh6614585881695606 Tamil Nadu5693705138369148 Karnataka5572124503028417 Uttar Pradesh3785333136865450 Delhi2644502284365147 West Bengal2410592110204665 Odisha201059165432820 Telangana1838661524411091 Bihar175898161510881 Assam167374136712625 Kerala160935111327636 Gujarat1303911105923394 Rajasthan1247301042881412 Haryana1205781012731273 Madhya Pradesh117588932382152 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Entertainment   Music  25 Sep 2020  Farewell to the sweet Prince of Song: My breakfast with Balu sir
Entertainment, Music

Farewell to the sweet Prince of Song: My breakfast with Balu sir

THE ASIAN AGE | RESHMI AR
Published : Sep 25, 2020, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2020, 6:13 pm IST

I still can't believe he is no more. But yes, he lives on through his songs...

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.
 Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

This was way back in 2001 during my stint in ETV at Ramoji Film City (my first job) that I got a chance to meet the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He would frequent RFC in Hyderabad for the famous Telugu music reality show Paadutha Teeyaga and on one such occasion, I went to watch him sing.

In between shots, I happened to meet his manager and asked him if I could meet SPB. The manager said SPB hates distractions at work. Then I asked him if I could get an interview with him. The manager shared his number and asked me to call him. I called him a few days later and he said SPB had left for Chennai but will be back soon and he would inform me. I gave up thinking this was another celebrity chasing exercise. Much to my surprise only a week later, I get a call from one Mr Shastry who says "You wanted to interview SPB?

 

Me: Yes

Shastry. Can you speak Telugu?

Me: No. But SPB knows English?

Shastry: (Laughs) Of course, he can speak more languages than you do.

Me: (Heaving a sigh of relief), Great. So when is he coming down to RFC next?

Shastry: Lady, you have to come down with your camera crew and questions to this place (and he shares the address) some place near Srinagar colony Hyderabad.

Me: (I couldn't contain my excitement and ask) when?

Shastry: Feb 14

Me: Done and what time would that be?

Shastry: Be here at sharp 8am because sir has a meeting followed by shoots at Sarathi studio after that

I quickly hung up and wait for the day with butterflies in my stomach. I meet my first boss Joel Samuel who takes a look at my questions and adds his own too.

 

On Feb 14, I am waiting for the company car and the lensman to show up and he is late. I am furious and nervous all at the same time. But I try to calm myself and finally we reach SPB's apartment half hour later than the scheduled time.

SPB is waiting for me. And I prepare myself to face the music. I very sheepishly apologise without making it sound like an excuse. But to my utter disbelief, SPB says it's okay ma. I have a meeting with my auditor at 10am. And I don't want to rush through. "I understand, sir," I say.

Then I ask the cameraman to set everything up and fix the frame. But I am still nervous and fear that SPB will just say we can't do it. Instead, sensing my anxiety, he asks me, "Did you eat something?"
Me: No sir
SPB: Then have some breakfast first
Me: That's alright sir I am not hungry
SPB: I can see how tired you are. Fear not, This is my house and I am not going away anywhere. I will keep my word and give you the interview. Eat well and then we shall start.

 

I reluctantly sit down at the table. SPB gets a plate for me and places it on the table and asks me, what's your favourite breakfast?
Me: Upma
SPB: This is the first time I have heard somebody say that
Me: My mom is a great cook. Anybody who eats the upma she makes will start liking it
SPB: I am sure. All moms are. My mom too (he gives his signature ear to ear smile)

There is a tiffin carrier with a lot of food on the table and SPB puts a spoonful of Upma into my plate and says, 'No need to hurry, eat as much as you want and make sure you try everything here. They are delicious." to which I nod.

SPB: Are you a Telugu?
Me: No sir. I am a Kannadiga.
Then he switches to Kannada and suggests I try Pesarattu, a Telugu specialty
That was the first time I ate Pesarattu.
He waits patiently for me to finish my breakfast and then says, shall we begin?

 

THAT'S SPB FOR YOU! He was a star singer, the most sought after in the industry with a busy schedule but he is so grounded. I was bowled over by his humility and down-to-earth nature.

SPB starts with his Shankarabharanam days and then talks about how he broke into Bollywood. He literally uses the word 'break' because even to this day South Indians are made fun of for their Hindi accent and pronunciation.

SPB said that even though he tried his best not to let the mother tongue influence show, there were times when he would be told at the recording studios that it is easy for music lovers to know that the singer is not a North Indian.

 

But we all know better than to believe that. SP Balasubrahmanyam sir has breathed life into some of the best Hindi numbers, particularly for Salman Khan. 'Tere Mere Beech main' for Kamal in Ek Duje Ke Liye, Pehla Pehla Pyar hai for Salman Khan..the list goes on.

I remember SPB telling me that although he joined engineering course his love was for music as he was inspired by Md Rafi. He says, when I would cycle to my school I would hear Rafi songs playing on the radio and that would bring tears to my eyes. 'Such is the effect of great music and good singers,' he said.

Today, millions of SPB fans including me couldn't agree more. There are several occasions when tears welled up my eyes when I heard his songs. I asked him to sing one of Rafi songs and he sings "Deewana hua badal' from Shammi Kapoor's Kashmiri Ki Kali. To this day, whenever I hear the song I can only imagine how SPB had sung the song in his own style.

 

To say I am heartbroken would be an understatement. I still can't believe he is no more. But yes, he lives on through his songs and he will always remain my favourite. May his soul rest in peace.

Tags: sp balasubrahmanyam, in memoriam, rip spb, spb

Latest From Entertainment

Combo image of Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone (left), Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB office for questioning on drugs in Bollywood on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (PTI)

For five hours, Deepika is asked what D stands for

Karan Johar

I do not consume drugs: Karan Johar lashes out at 'malicious' news reports

A scene from the Khaali Peeli, which premieres on Zee Plex on October 2.

Look, Khaali Peeli, you can't call girls goriya anymore

File pic of SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the voice of Salman Khan's best songs no more

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham