BTS, Coldplay drop their new single 'My Universe'

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2021, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2021, 1:53 pm IST

The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres', to be released on October 15

While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter/ @coldplay)
 While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter/ @coldplay)

Mumbai: Popular South Korean band BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated single "My Universe" is out with lyrics in English and Korean.

The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres', to be released on October 15.

 

While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

"You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside, Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics.

The collaboration comes after months of speculation.

BTS -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals'' weekly music series "Released" ahead of the premiere of "BTS ''Permission to Dance'' MV (Shorts Challenge version)."

 

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number "Fix You" on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

