Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

Entertainment, Music

Video: Post ban, Mika Singh chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Indo-Pak border; watch

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 12:50 pm IST

The film bodies like AICWA and FWICE banned the singer in India for performing in Karachi, Pakistan.

Mika Singh chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai at Attari border. (Photo: Twitter)
 Mika Singh chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai at Attari border. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Mika Singh has recently shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Attari border.

The video went viral on social media. Reportedly, Mika performed in Karachi on August 8. Because of this, film bodies like AICWA and FWICE banned the singer in India. Meanwhile, sharing the video on Twitter, Mika wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind..”

Earlier, while banning Mika, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement which states, "AICWA bans and boycotts Singer Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry for performing at a high profile event in Karachi dated 8th August 2019.” The statement further read, “AICWA workers will make sure that no one in INDIA works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law.”

Apart from AICWA, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also stated, "We at FWICE, mother body of all the 24 crafts of film making have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national and totally ban Mika Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback, singing, acting in India.”

Tags: mika singh, india, pakistan, india-pakistan border, wagah attari border, bharat mata ki jain, mika singh ban, mika singh controversy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Dominic Leblanc.

Meet the guy behind Mission Mangal Fibre Optic Technology Dominic Leblanc

Zubin Sinha.

Zubin Sinha, music composer-singer just a break away to success

Adnan Sami.

Adnan Sami slams haters for questioning his loyalty to motherland; read tweets

Rajub Bhowmik.

Rajub Bhowmik's 'Ayna Sonnets' are reader's delight!

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

2

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

3

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

4

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

5

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham