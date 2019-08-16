Video: Post ban, Mika Singh chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Indo-Pak border; watch

The film bodies like AICWA and FWICE banned the singer in India for performing in Karachi, Pakistan.

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Mika Singh has recently shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Attari border.

The video went viral on social media. Reportedly, Mika performed in Karachi on August 8. Because of this, film bodies like AICWA and FWICE banned the singer in India. Meanwhile, sharing the video on Twitter, Mika wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind..”

Earlier, while banning Mika, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement which states, "AICWA bans and boycotts Singer Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry for performing at a high profile event in Karachi dated 8th August 2019.” The statement further read, “AICWA workers will make sure that no one in INDIA works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law.”

Apart from AICWA, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also stated, "We at FWICE, mother body of all the 24 crafts of film making have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national and totally ban Mika Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback, singing, acting in India.”