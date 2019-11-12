I'm excited to indulge in all things Indian, says Katy Perry as she arrives in Mumbai

The international pop diva is set to take the stage for her first-ever performance in the city.

Mumbai: Ahead of her concert, singing sensation Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai in her signature style, giving audiences a taste of what to expect at her first-ever performance in the city.

At a press gathering for the Festival, the pop diva talked about her love for India and Indian culture, her latest summer release, Bollywood and the music industry.

"I'm excited to watch some of the other people performing. I''m totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. I am not the girl who stays indoors and orders room service. I go out, seek the world, I love people, culture, traditions. You''re going to catch me on these streets," Katy told the media present at the event.

Katy Perry with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez at the event. Jacqueline will be hosting OnePlus Music Festival on November 16 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

When asked if she would like to collaborate with local artistes, the 'Roar' hitmaker said, "That's what the research and development this week is going to be about. I am going to a fun party, going to meet some Bollywood people and hearing some incredible bands. It''s been a long time since I've been here."

In a fun rapid-fire session, Katy spilled the beans on her love for chicken nuggets, gratitude which is her secret to happiness, and who she believes is the next star to watch out for! The singer confessed that she is not one to stay put in her room and believes in immersing herself in the culture of the cities she visits. She is looking forward to exploring the tradition and food that Mumbai has to offer.

“I am extremely happy to be back in India! It’s been far too long, and you all have waited for so long! I’ve taken that into account and the OnePlus Music Festival is going to be a feast for your eyes, your ears and we will make it a night to remember”, was Katy Perry’s message to her KatyCats in India.

Music sensation Katy Perry looked stunning at the press event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Also speaking on the OnePlus Music Festival, Vikas Agarwal General Manager, OnePlus said, “We are thrilled to bring the inaugural edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in a country that hosts our largest OnePlus community. As a brand we live our motto which is to ‘Never Settle’, and our users deserve nothing but the best. A truly global festival of this magnitude gives audiences an immersive and everlasting experience that they can resonate with and be truly proud of the brand that they have created together over the last five years.. The festival celebrates the spirit of the OnePlus community in the most meaningful, engaging and personalized manner; both on and off the stage.”

Katy also spoke about her latest song releases over the summer with Universal. Commenting on their success and impact, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, said, “The most impressive thing about Katy Perry as an artist is that she is committed towards reinventing herself. She is always pushing the creative envelope and never fails to disappoint her fans across the world. As a label we are proud to represent her and be a part of her journey in the industry.”

Pop diva Katy Perry headlining the OnePlus Music Festival cements India’s position in the international music scene in the times to come. Joining Katy is a stellar line up of artists including Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching!

The international artists will be headlining a concert on November 16 at the DY Patil Stadium.