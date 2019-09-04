Singer Adnan Sami's son Azaan calls Pakistan his home; read why

Azaan is Adnan Sami's son from the singer's first wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

Mumbai: Pakistani singer-composer Adnan Sami, who opted Indian citizenship is now in news for not his songs but a son. Adnan Sami's son Azaan Sami Khan has recently called Pakistan his home.

In an interview with BBC, Azaan said, "The reason I have never really spoken about it before is because he is my father. I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live and which country he chooses to call home, and I respect that. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan."

Azaan, a music composer also revealed that he prefers to call Pakistani his home and is proud of the fact. "I have amazing friends there (in India). I have lived a lot of my life there -- my teen years particularly, but Pakistan is my home. I have grown up there but I feel like the industry in Pakistan is my family. There is immense pride for me, and hope and ambition, that I contribute to an industry which I call home," he added.

Speaking about political views of his dad Adnan and him, he said, "What he and I talk about should remain between us. We have had a very tested relationship over the years. I grew up with my mother. He and I were more like friends. He is someone I go to for advice. It is a very interesting relationship because we may at times not speak for months but when we do, we just get each other. So, when I say I respect him, I get where he comes from. And as I child I think it is not our place to comment on what our parents do. We can advise, we can suggest, but it is not our place to tell them what to do."

