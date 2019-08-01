Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra attacks Anu Malik on social media; read tweets

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 4:49 pm IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has recently slammed MeToo accused Anu Malik for stating that he was out of work 'for no rhyme or reason'.

Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik. (Photo: Instagram)
Sona Mohapatra who had accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, wrote, "Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure."

In another tweet, Sona wrote, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile.”

Anu Malik has recently came up with a new single, in collaboration with rapper Parry G. The musician was accused of sexual misconduct by not only Sona but also Shweta Pandit. Post allegations, Anu was removed from the reality show Indian Idol.

