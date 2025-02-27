‘In this industry, anything is possible’

Harshvardhan Rane has an almost Zen energy – he’s unaffected by the praise coming his way, even though it’s a decade late. The actor’s 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, which was written off as a colossal flop on its release, is being hailed as a super hit on its re-release. The film has minted `50 crore at the BO and continues to draw crowds.Though Harshvardhan says he believed that the film, his Bollywood debut, would get its due, its original failure did impact him deeply.Drawing an analogy from cricket, he says some players cope well with defeat, but confesses that he isn’t like that. “A lot of people had warned me that a tragic love story wasn’t the ideal debut. But I was steadfast in my decision and convinced I would not regret it. However, when the film flopped, I couldn’t cope with it. I withdrew from everyone, including my team, because my heart was clamped tight. Now I am relieved to see the smile on my producer’s face, and happy we didn’t fail him after all,” he comments.His biggest learning, Harshvardhan says, has been that this is an industry where anything is possible. “Nothing stays the same. As they say in the Gita, do your work and let it be. Don’t focus on results, that will only stress you out.”Co-stars John Abraham, Arjun Rampal and Rana Dagubatti celebrated his success. Such a show of support and brotherhood is very rare in an industry driven by competition. “These are very secure individuals. John, Arjun and Rana are very large-hearted and they were the first three who put up posts within the first three days, saying ‘much awaited,’ and ‘long overdue.’ They reiterated their faith in me, and it was very encouraging,” says Harsh with a smile. He adds that the commonality among the three is that they are all Sagittarians, who are known to be generous and large-hearted.Ask Harshvardhan what worked for Sanam Teri Kasam the second time around, and he says honestly that no one has the answer to that question. “Anyone who says they know why a film works or does not work, has to be lying. If one knew what works and what doesn’t, it follows that everything made should work. We all make films with the belief that it will work well, but the reasons that make it work are beyond an individual's understanding. Even the top players in the industry never know the fate of their films,” he notes.The 41-year-old actor, who has had several successful Telugu films, such as Naa Ishtam, Avunu and Maaya, to his credit, has also won praise for his work in Hindi films such as Haseen Dilruba and Taish.As the film industry grapples with box office failures and a so-called creativity crunch, Harshvardhan says the need of the hour is honesty. “You cannot manipulate the audience nor can you assume their choices or preferences. Viewers have been exposed to content across the world. Be honest with your work, otherwise, it’s all fruitless. The film business is like a wave – it goes up and comes down, and nothing stays static. You can’t just write off Bollywood saying the South is doing better. One has to see the bigger picture. These debates make great headlines, it’s not going to help you with writing films.”Known as someone who keeps to himself, Harshvardhan has a loyal fandom across the board. But he doesn’t take that for granted. “My life is that space between action and cut. People are fans of entertainment, romance and emotions which touch your heart. You cannot assume they are fans of yours, they like what you do. I am very aware and observant, and make it a practice to learn from things around me,” he shares.Though there have been talks of a Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2, the actor refrains from commenting. He will be next be seen in Deewaniyat and has a few more projects in the pipeline.