Monday, Sep 20, 2021 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

  Entertainment   In Other News  20 Sep 2021  'Emmys So White': Netizens call out award show for 'fake diversity'
Entertainment, In Other News

'Emmys So White': Netizens call out award show for 'fake diversity'

ANI
Published : Sep 20, 2021, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2021, 2:39 pm IST

While it set a record for diversity in nominations with 49 black or indigenous people of colour, major acting trophies went to white actors

Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and the cast and crew from
 Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and the cast and crew from "Ted Lasso" pose with their awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles: The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards concluded on a disappointing note on Monday.

While setting a record for diversity, with 49 black or indigenous people of colour (BIPOC) nominated across all categories, all major acting trophies went to white actors at the Emmys 2021.

 

According to Variety, actors that were seen as solid contenders included Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez ('Pose'), the late Michael K. Williams ('Lovecraft Country') and Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live') -- but in the end, all ended up empty-handed.

The 2021 ceremony has undoubtedly failed to meet the expectations of people.

Calling out the event, a netizen tweeted, "Not a single Black actor won tonight. Not a single Asian actor won tonight. Not a single Latino actor won tonight."

Another one wrote, "#Emmys do this every year: Nominate a diverse selection of our faves, only to give them to the same white actors and/or stories. Middle-aged white folks in conflict or British period pieces will win over nuanced, multi-dimensional plots involving characters of colour."

 

#EmmysSoWhite has been trending all over Twitter since morning.
"Black host, Black announcer hell even Black music. We doing everything but win. #EmmysSoWhite," a social media user wrote while condemning Emmys 2021.

"Lovecraft country won nothing tonight and 98% of the winners were white despite the amount of black talent around #EmmysSoWhite," a netizen tweeted.

This time Black performers had a strong showing at the event. But all efforts went in vain when nominees of colour failed to win most categories.

Tags: emmy awards, #emmyssowhite

Latest From Entertainment

A scene from 'Attica', which tells the story of America's longest prison uprising that began on September 8, 1971.

Tiff Diary | If we can't live as people, we will at least die like men

Movie poster of Brahmam. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Prithviraj's 'Bhramam', 'Andhadhun' remake, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Asghari, 27, who works as a personal fitness trainer and actor, also announced their engagement on his Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@samasghari)

Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

The trio's get together dinner night comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (Photo: Instagram/ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate PV Sindhu's Olympic win in town

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham