Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

Entertainment, In Other News

'In every scene, you are my star': Obama's wish for Michelle on her birthday

ANI
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2020, 1:04 pm IST

The 58-year-old former president keeps expressing his feelings for Michelle Obama on social media.

Obama took to Twitter on Friday for wishing Michelle and posted a collage of their four love-soaked pictures. (Photo: Twitter)
 Obama took to Twitter on Friday for wishing Michelle and posted a collage of their four love-soaked pictures. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington DC: Former first lady of America, Michelle Obama turned 56 on Friday and former President of the country, Barack Obama was all love for her as he extended his cutest wishes for her.

Obama took to Twitter on Friday for wishing Michelle and posted a collage of their four love-soaked pictures.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby," read Obama's tweet.

This isn't the first time that the former President has showered his love over his beloved.

Earlier in October 2019, Obama shared a picture of himself with his wife on their 27th wedding anniversary and captioned it, "Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"

The 58-year-old former president keeps expressing his feelings for Michelle Obama on social media.

The couple recently turned producer for their documentary 'American Factory' which received an Oscar nomination on Monday.

Documentary film 'American Factory' which is directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in suburbs of Ohio.

Tags: michelle obama, barack obama, the beatles, american factory
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Entertainment

Their relationship was a case of opposites attract as in October 2019, another insider reiterated the root of their connection, and noted that the duo was great together because Jameel is

Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits

'Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer,' said Acharaya. (Photo: ANI)

Ganesh Acharya dismisses allegations by Saroj Khan, says CDA needs re-election

Jai Mummy Di is a story of conflicting dynamics between mothers of protagonists and how it affects them and their two respective families.

Jai Mummy Di movie review: Tired momcom fails to amuse

Himesh Reshammiya

‘Amitji loved the trailer’

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

2

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

3

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

4

Google's parent Alphabet joins USD 1 trillion club

5

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham