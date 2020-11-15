Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies of COVID-19 complications

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2020, 1:11 pm IST

Kolkata: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter.

 

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in its statement.

