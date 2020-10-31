Saturday, Oct 31, 2020 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

  Entertainment   Hollywood  31 Oct 2020  Sean Connery, the actor who defined James Bond, passes away at 90
Entertainment, Hollywood

Sean Connery, the actor who defined James Bond, passes away at 90

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Oct 31, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2020, 7:04 pm IST

Connery's portrayal of Agent 007 was ranked as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.

Sean Connery in the scene where he is introduced as James Bond in Dr. No.
 Sean Connery in the scene where he is introduced as James Bond in Dr. No.

Legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery, who defined the role of British secret agent James Bond, has died aged 90.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond, reprising the role in the first Bond film, Dr No, in 1962. He went on to portray the character in the next four Bond films -- From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967).

 

After a gap of nearly four years, when George Lazenby played the role in one film, Connery made a comeback with the 1971 classic, Diamonds Are Forever. His final Bond film was Never Say Never Again (1983).

Connery's portrayal of Agent 007 -- the code name of the fictious character -- was ranked as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.

But Connery also enjoyed a successful career outside of the Bond franchise.

He also starred in critical and commercial successes like Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

 

Connery also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1988 cult classic The Untouchables.

Born on August 25, 1930, Connery's early life was full of struggle. He first worked as milkman, then as a lorry driver, lifeguard, labourer, and as an artist's model for the Edinburgh College of Art. It was only when he took up bodybuilding that his journey towards cinema actually began.

However, despite working in several films between 1954 and 1961, it was the James Bond franchise which made Connery an international celebrity.

Although knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at an investiture ceremony in Edinburgh on July 5, 2000, Connery remained a vocal supporter of Scottish Independence and even financially supported the Scottish National Party until 2001.

 

Tags: james bond, james bond franchise, sean connery

Latest From Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi with his wife Priyanka Alva and his brother in law Aditya

Sandalwood drug scandal: Bengaluru Police search Vivek Oberoi's house in Mumbai

Bhanu Athaiya

Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, dies aged 91 at her Mumbai home

Sobha Naidu

Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu no more

Bangkok Art Biennale

Anish Kapoor, other Indians, join artists from 35 nations at Bangkok Art Biennale

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham