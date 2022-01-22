Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Published : Jan 22, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2022, 10:40 am IST

The couple did not reveal their baby’s name or sex and asked for privacy 'during this special time as we focus on our family'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES: Baby Jonas is here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple’s baby on Jan. 15.

 

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s statement said.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s name or sex and asked for privacy “during this special time as we focus on our family.”

In 2018, the couple married in India after dating for four months.

