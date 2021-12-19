Sunday, Dec 19, 2021 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

  Entertainment   Hollywood  19 Dec 2021  Marvel confirms developing more 'Spider-Man' movies
Entertainment, Hollywood

Marvel confirms developing more 'Spider-Man' movies

ANI
Published : Dec 19, 2021, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2021, 2:33 pm IST

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios president says he outright confirmed the news

A scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: AP)
 A scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: AP)

Washington: After the overwhelming response from fans on the recently released 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Kevin Feige--president of Marvel Studios has confirmed that the production company and Sony are currently working on developing at least one more movie for the 'Spider-Man' franchise.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios president says he outright confirmed the news "because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after 'Far From Home.'"

 

The outlet obtained the quotes of Feige and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' producer Amy Pascal from an interview published on Friday with the New York Times where both of them confirmed that their respective studios are currently inactive talks about where to take the superhero following the events of Tom Holland's third turn as the famed web-slinger.

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about -- yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time," said Feige, mentioning the brief period in 2019 where the deal for Disney and Sony to co-produce the movies fell through.

 

For the unversed, around two months after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, it was reported in August 2019 that negotiations between Sony film studio chief Tom Rothman and Feige on the then untitled third 'Spider-Man' movie had broken down.

The deal falling through-- and at the time, seemingly ending the studios' 'Spider-Man' partnership -- was reportedly due to Disney's request for a higher percentage of the third film's gross, as well as all merchandising revenue, a request that Sony turned down. That standoff between Disney and Sony eventually came to an end in September 2019, thanks in part to Holland himself, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

 

During the recent interview, Pascal teased that 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ending will be the launch point for another chapter.

"At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you've never seen him make before. It's a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film," said Pascal.

For the uninformed, the Sony producer had indicated in a November interview that there were three more films in the works with Tom Holland attached.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel -- [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," stated Pascal.

 

Tags: spider man, spider-man homecoming
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are among the new names in the case. (Photo: Twitter/File)

More Bollywood names in money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026. (Twitter Photo)

SS Rajamouli to present 'Brahmastra' in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

In the post, the 39-year-old actor also tagged Jonas with whom she tied the knot in 2018. (Getty Image)

Priyanka Chopra slams media report for referring her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'

The emoji is a half-and-half red and blue coloured chat symbol with 'Bigg Boss' in its centre. (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter India launches new 'Bigg Boss' emoji

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham