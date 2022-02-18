Friday, Feb 18, 2022 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

  Entertainment   Hollywood  18 Feb 2022  'Stranger Things' to end with fifth season on Netflix
Entertainment, Hollywood

'Stranger Things' to end with fifth season on Netflix

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2022, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2022, 2:39 pm IST

The first part will drop on the streaming platform on May 27, followed by the second part on July 1

Official poster of Netflix's Stranger Things. (Photo: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)
 Official poster of Netflix's Stranger Things. (Photo: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

Los Angeles: Netflix's smash hit sci-fi drama series "Stranger Things" will conclude with its fifth season, the show's creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have announced.

The creators penned an open letter to the ardent fans and followers of the series and also revealed that the upcoming fourth season has been divided into two parts.

 

The first part will drop on the streaming platform on May 27, followed by the second part which will debut on July 1.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things'. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but  as you'll soon see for yourselves  we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last," The Duffer Brothers wrote in the letter, which was shared on the show's official Twitter handle.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things'; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down," they added.

 

The creators said they are grateful to fans and followers for their "patience and support" all this while.

Talking about the fourth season, Matt and Ross Duffer said it was the "most challenging" of all.

"It's been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, 'Stranger Things' 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," they said.

"Stranger Things" is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

 

The show features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

The new season is set six months after season three's Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time  and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," the official plotline reads.

 

In 2020, the streamer had confirmed that Harbour's Jim Hopper will return for the fourth season after the character had seemingly died towards the end of the third season, which premiered in July 2019.

New cast members for season four include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Tags: stranger things, netflix
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Latest From Entertainment

In this Friday, April 18, 2014 file image Music composer Bappi Lahiri beats drum at an election campaign for BJP in Hooghly, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Disco king bids goodbye: Bappi Lahiri - 1952-2022

In this Friday, April 18, 2014 file image Music composer Bappi Lahiri beats drum at an election campaign for BJP in Hooghly, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: Reason for millions to dance

Bappi Lahiri (Instagram)

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor/File)

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' books April 14 release, to clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham