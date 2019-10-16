Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda reveals his admiration for Arnold Schwarzenegger; read

Terminator Dark Fate releases on 1st November in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vijay Deverakonda.
Mumbai: The whole country is buzzing with the arrival of the much-anticipated Terminator: Dark Fate that reunites Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron with original franchise stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first time in 28 years in a thrilling new action-adventure that picks up where Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool).

Well, Terminator: Dark Fate is the first Hollywood film to release in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and none another superstar Vijay Deverakonda launched the explosive Telugu trailer! Turns out that the youth icon is a huge fan of Arnold and his movies, hence he has come out to full-fledged support the film!

Vijay speaks on Arnold, "My fondest memories are watching all his films, especially watching The Terminator, his Christmas film Jingle all the way...as a kid you loved watching a man of his size doing action and the way he said his dialogues were so unique, it was so fun!"

When asked why people should go watch Terminator Dark Fate, he said, "People should watch Terminator Dark Fate because it looks like a damn good action film with lots of drama, when you watch the trailer you already get the vibe of it...so watch it for the scale, the spectacle!"

