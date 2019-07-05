Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 8:20 am IST

Aziz was questioned last year in July over the alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Riza Aziz. (Photo: ANI)
 Riza Aziz. (Photo: ANI)

Washington DC: Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'The Wolf of Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

"He has to appear before the court tomorrow to face charges under AMLA," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Latheefa Koya, Anti-corruption chief as saying.

US investigators claimed that Riza's company, Red Granite Pictures Inc., had used money stolen from 1MDB to fund Hollywood films including the Martin Scorsese directorial 2014 hit film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

1MDB is an ongoing political scandal in Malaysia in which the producer's father and former PM was accused of transferring around USD 700 million from 1MDB, government-run strategic development company into his personal account.

Aziz was questioned last year in July over the alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

The producer's company last year agreed to pay $60 million to settle an assets seizure lawsuit filed by the Justice Department.

Tags: riza aziz, the wolf of wall street, the wolf of wall street producer, malaysia, leonardo dicaprio
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from ‘Race 3.’

Hard work, patience and perseverance bring you a long way: Jacqueline Fernandez

Saif Ali Khan

Sacred Games sequel likely to release in September

Akshay Kumar

Laxmmi Bomb’s second schedule to begin in August

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 game-changing feature revealed

2

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

3

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

4

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

5

5G: A health hazard?

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham