Extremely thankful to dignitaries: Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 getting tax-free

Mumbai: Not only one but six major states declared Super 30 film tax-free and Maharashtra is the most recent state to do so! Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of Super 30 has received an overwhelming response on his marvellous performance in Super 30.

Ecstatic about Super 30 getting tax free, lead actor Hrithik Roshan shares, "The film going tax free in so many states only means more and more people will be able to watch the film now because of reduced ticket prices. I am extremely thankful to the dignitaries for making it happen and supporting our film."

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. Hailed as the story of the triumph of the spirit, Super 30 has won across all the strata, sections and every one with its inspiring storyline.

The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully- being a massive hit and has crossed the bracket of 125 crores club, garnering praise and love from all around the world.