'Sholay' actor Viju Khote passes away at 77

Mumbai: Veteran actor Viju Khote, who is remembered for his role as Kalia in 'Sholay' (1975) has passed away on Monday morning.

He was 77-year-old and worked in several Hindi and Marathi films since 1964. Apart from Sholay, the actor will also be remembered for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna.

Viju Khote was related to Shubha Khote and Durga Khote. May his soul rest in peace.