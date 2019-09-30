Monday, Sep 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Sholay' actor Viju Khote passes away at 77

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2019, 9:03 am IST

Veteran actor Viju Khote, who is remembered for his role as Kalia in 'Sholay' (1975) has passed away on Monday morning.

Viju Khote. (Photo: Twitter)
 Viju Khote. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Viju Khote, who is remembered for his role as Kalia in 'Sholay' (1975) has passed away on Monday morning.

He was 77-year-old and worked in several Hindi and Marathi films since 1964. Apart from Sholay, the actor will also be remembered for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna.

Viju Khote was related to Shubha Khote and Durga Khote. May his soul rest in peace.

Tags: viju khote, viju khote death news, kalia, sholay, viju khote age, viju khote photos
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik-Ananya on the outs?

A still from Moothon

Was always engaged in storytelling: Geetu Mohandas

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali meet sparks rumour

Chiranjeevi

Want War to do well: Chiranjeevi

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham