Saaho Hindi: This major reason likely to affect day 1 of Prabhas-starrer

Published : Aug 30, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Trade analysts expecting solid opening day numbers from the film, however, major roadblock likely to affect the film's number.

Mumbai: Telugu star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' has finally hit the screens today and fans have gathered outside theatres in India to watch 'Baahubali' actor in a different avatar.

Well, trade analysts are expecting solid opening day numbers from Prabhas' 'Saaho', however, a major roadblock likely to affect the film's number. As per reports, the morning shows for Saaho, especially for the Hindi version were cancelled at many places in India.

Reportedly, Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho', was expected to earn Rs 20 crore from the Hindi version. However, the cancelled shows may affect its box-office numbers. But do you the reason behind the cancellation of Saaho Hindi shows.

Also Read | Saaho early review: Prabhas-starrer is 'unbearable', says expert

According to reports, the reason for the stalling was that 2k prints didn't arrive on time. Since the prints couldn't make it on time to several towns of Northern India, the business of Saaho may affect on big level.

Notably, people also expressed their disappointment about it on Twitter. Have a look:

 

 

 

Made on budget of Rs. 350 crore, Saaho also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

