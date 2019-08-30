Saaho Hindi: This major reason likely to affect day 1 of Prabhas-starrer

Trade analysts expecting solid opening day numbers from the film, however, major roadblock likely to affect the film's number.

Mumbai: Telugu star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' has finally hit the screens today and fans have gathered outside theatres in India to watch 'Baahubali' actor in a different avatar.

Well, trade analysts are expecting solid opening day numbers from Prabhas' 'Saaho', however, a major roadblock likely to affect the film's number. As per reports, the morning shows for Saaho, especially for the Hindi version were cancelled at many places in India.

Reportedly, Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho', was expected to earn Rs 20 crore from the Hindi version. However, the cancelled shows may affect its box-office numbers. But do you the reason behind the cancellation of Saaho Hindi shows.

According to reports, the reason for the stalling was that 2k prints didn't arrive on time. Since the prints couldn't make it on time to several towns of Northern India, the business of Saaho may affect on big level.

Notably, people also expressed their disappointment about it on Twitter. Have a look:

I have booked saaho movie tickets in ujjain pvr cinema and in morning they called me and said shows for today is cancelled due to technical issue and neither they are providing refund immediately.Please help @_PVRCinemas,what is the reason to cancel the shows of today #Saaho — akash mishra (@akashmi96470941) August 30, 2019

.@_PVRCinemas Next Galleria mall,Panjagutta,Hyderabad



Today 8.20 am #Saaho show tickets issued, but show cancelled due to no permission. No response from theatre side till now — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) August 30, 2019

Why morning shows of #Saaho are cancelled all over lucknow...? — vaibhav Tiwari (@webbhavv) August 30, 2019

#Saaho morning shows cancelled because of content issues in delhi...Inox patel nagar lo 2shows cancelled

Janak place lo shows cancelled

Planning ledu...m ledu 😏@UV_Creations — Subhash Chandra Bose (@Karl_marx_07) August 30, 2019

Made on budget of Rs. 350 crore, Saaho also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.