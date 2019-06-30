Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

See photos: Rishi Kapoor enjoys outing with Ranbir, son-in-law Bharat Sahni

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 11:35 am IST

Neetu Kapoor also gave a sneak peek of the outing and shared pictures with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter.

The trio, all in funky sunglasses, sport a casual look. (Photo: Twitter)
 The trio, all in funky sunglasses, sport a casual look. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor who will make a comeback on the silver screen with 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' was seen spending quality time with his family in New York.
The actor shared a picture on Twitter where he is seen enjoying a glass of wine with son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and son-in-law, Bharat Sahni. The actor captioned it: " Men in glasses with glasses!".

The trio, all in funky sunglasses, sport a casual look.

Neetu Kapoor also gave a sneak peek of the outing and shared pictures on Instagram in which daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara can also be seen.

fw

Rishi will next feature in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' in which he shares screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey, Omkar Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi.

Ranbir is also busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt.

Tags: rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor health, ranbir kapoor, neetu kapoor

Latest From Entertainment

Penalty poster.

Discrimination is still a huge issue in India, says writer Akhilesh Choudhary

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma raves about digital space

Aamir Khan

No Aaa without Aamir-Salman

Ekta Kapoor

Mental Hai Kya’s name changed

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham