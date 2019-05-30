Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Modi sarkar 2.0: Anupam Kher calls Narendra Modi's swearing-in 'historical event'

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 3:49 pm IST

Modi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Anupam Kher.
 Anupam Kher.

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second time in a row, various B-Town celebrities are flying in to attend the event, including Anupam Kher.

Expressing his gratitude over being invited to the "historical event," Anupam said, "The country has chosen this government with a mandate. Kiran is a Member of Parliament of this government and Modi is taking the country forward. I am lucky that I am getting to witness and be a part of this historical moment."

Anupam's wife Kirron Kher won from Chandigarh with a margin of 46,970 votes. Apart from the 'The Accidental Prime Minister' actor, the ceremony will also be attended by Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, BJP MP Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Modi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

With the conclusion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever.

Tags: anupam kher, narendra modi swearing in ceremony, oath taking ceremony
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Veteran actress Tanuja.

Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis

Hrithik Roshan.

Chinese audience has a new name for Hrithik Roshan; find out here

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Bharat.’

Salman Khan entertainer ‘Bharat’ brings most soulful jukebox of the season!

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

MOST POPULAR

1

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

2

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

3

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

4

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

5

After PM asks to take care of minorities, U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham