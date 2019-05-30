Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:29 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana set to show 'aukat' to social discriminators

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2019, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 5:00 pm IST

The Anubhav Sinha directorial unearths issues of heinous discrimination in the society on the basis of caste, religion and sex.

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are both known for encouraging cinema which focusses of realistic issues. Their next investigative thriller, Article 15, which marks their first-ever collaboration, deals with another important subject. The teaser of the film dropped a few days ago, which aimed to draw the parallels between how the Article 15 in the constitution prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion, sex, and how it was discrimination was a norm in many parts of the country.

The makers of the film have released the trailer today, which promises a thrilling watch with a pertinent message. The story revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer. Apart from various plot twists in the investigation, the trailer also gives a glimpse into how to cast bias plays a major role in altering the narrative. Dialogues from the trailer like, “Hum Kabhi Harijan Ho Jate Hain, Kabhi Bahujan Ho Jate Hain, Bas Jan Nahin Ban Pa rahe”, and ‘Uss Kitab (Constitution) Ki Chalani Padegi, Ussi Se Chalega Desh’.

Earlier today, the makers had also dropped an unusual promo, which was presented like the trailer, however, was actually a video where Ayushmann questions the audience if their ‘Aukat’ permitted them to watch the trailer. The idea behind the video masked as the trailer was to give the audience an experience of what discrimination feels and how it feels when your fundamental rights are taken away.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.

Tags: article 15, article 15 trailer, ayushmann khurrana, anubhav sinha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Anupam Kher.

Modi sarkar 2.0: Anupam Kher calls Narendra Modi's swearing-in 'historical event'

Veteran actress Tanuja.

Veteran actor and Kajol's mother Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis

Hrithik Roshan.

Chinese audience has a new name for Hrithik Roshan; find out here

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Bharat.’

Salman Khan entertainer ‘Bharat’ brings most soulful jukebox of the season!

MOST POPULAR

1

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

2

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

3

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

4

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

5

After PM asks to take care of minorities, U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham