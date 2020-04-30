Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 after a long battle with Cancer

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2020, 10:49 am IST

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. He was admitted in the ICU

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai Hospital. (PTI Photo)
  Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai, said his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Twitter.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. He was admitted in the ICU.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

Tags: rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor cancer, rishi kapoor news, rishi kapoor tweet, ranbir kapoor and rishi kapo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

