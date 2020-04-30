Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 after a long battle with Cancer

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. He was admitted in the ICU

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai, said his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Twitter.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.