Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:40 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor 'almost cancer free'; find out when he will be back home

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 5:20 pm IST

Earlier in the day, director Rahul Rawail said Chintu is cancer free.

Rishi Kapoor.
 Rishi Kapoor.

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer free", his elder brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said Tuesday.

Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon. "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI.

This is the first time the Kapoor family has directly commented on Rishi Kapoor's nature of the illness, though the actor's wife, Neetu Kapoor had hinted that he has been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post. "Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family.

Earlier in the day, director Rahul Rawail said Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. The filmmaker shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote, "RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!".

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October. The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

Tags: rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor health updates, rishi kapoor illness, rishi kapoor cancer, cancer, cancer free, randhir kapoor, chintu, rahul rawail
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)

Rani Mukerji's look as fearless officer in 'Mardaani 2' is out!

Avengers: Endgame Poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan took son AbRam to polling booth

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Bharat.’

Salman Khan reveals sweetest melody of 'Bharat'; 'Chashni' teaser is out!

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham