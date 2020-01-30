Is PC’s Matrix run good news?

Barring her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka has played supporting roles in her other Hollywood appearances.

We hear that Priyanka Chopra has signed a role in the big Keanu Reeves franchise Matrix, but let’s not rejoice prematurely. Preparation for Matrix 4 has been going on for many months now. Priyanka is the last major actor on board.

The franchise already has a regular leading lady, Canadian actress Carie-Anne Moss. So where does Priyanka fit in? So far, barring her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka has played supporting minuscule roles in her other Hollywood appearances in A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. The Matrix is unlikely to change that.

Meanwhile in Bollywood, she continues to play pivotal roles. Priyanka played the main protagonist in her last Hindi release The Sky Is Pink. She continues to do so in Netflix’s The White Tiger.

The question is, why do Bollywood actors agree to play marginal roles in Hollywood whereas they will have nothing but author-backed main roles in Bollywood?