Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Young fan of Prabhas dies of electrocution while fixing 'Saaho' banner in Telangana

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:52 pm IST

Prabhas is yet to know about this incident.

Prabhas.
 Prabhas.

Mumbai: Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' is all set to hit the screens on this Friday and fans can't keep themselves calm to watch their 'Baahubali' in a different avatar. However, the latest story of Prabhas' fan will leave you shocked.

Reportedly, a young Prabhas fan from Mahbubnagar in Telangana lost his life he was trying to fix a banner of his favourite actor's film 'Saaho' near a local theatre. As per local media reports, the boy came in contact with an electricity cable when he was trying to fix the banner of Saaho and was electrocuted. Sadly, the young Prabhas fan was on the rooftop of a theatre when he accidentally came in contact with the wire and fell off the building leading to his death. The theatre officials informed police soon after the incident happened.

The reports further state that Prabhas is yet to know about this incident. Meanwhile, Prabhas' 'Saaho' also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film features a bundle of other actors such as Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, Arun Vijay and so on. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated to be released on August 30 worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Tags: saaho, prabhas, prabhas movies, prabhas fans, shraddha kapoor, prabhas fan death news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Harpreet Talwar aka Kabir Talwar.

Harpreet Talwar aka Kabir Talwar – Numero Uno in clubbing business in today’s time

Tax2win.

Tax2win is changing the way Indian file their taxes

Vikram Sambyal.

Vikram Sambyal and India's leading Digital Marketing guru

Ibrahim Assad.

Ibrahim Assad’s ‘Masterkey’ has the latest collection of cars available for rent

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

2

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

3

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

4

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

5

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham