Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Vidya Balan lauds BMC for keeping Mumbai city clean

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 10:25 am IST

Balan on Tuesday attended a special screening of her movie 'Mission Mangal' in Dadar which was organised by BMC.

Vidya Balan.
 Vidya Balan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has praised the Mumbai civic body for keeping the city clean and suggested hefty fine for beach litterbugs.

Balan on Tuesday attended a special screening of her movie "Mission Mangal" in Dadar which was organised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Civic officials, employees and their family members attended the screening and also interacted with the actress.

"BMC people are doing a wonderful job to keep Mumbai clean by dedicating their life to serve people. Though we have some challenges and shortcomings still we can become one of the most efficient municipal corporations in the world," said Balan.

"We face a lot of problems, but we won't be as good as we are, without BMC. As a citizen, we need to support the BMC, and we can do it," she said.

Balan appealed to the civic body to levy hefty fine on those who litter beaches in Mumbai. "Mumbai is the heartbeat of the country. Litterbugs should realise what they are doing," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pardeshi sought to draw a parallel between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the BMC, the country's richest municipal corporation.

"If ISRO can complete Mission Mangal project in tight budget, then why can't we complete the mission (to provide all amenities and services) in abundant budget?" he asked.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, "Mission Mangal" is based on stupendous efforts by ISRO scientists behind the 2013 launch of the country's maiden inter-planetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission.

Leader of the House in BMC, Vishakha Raut, stressed the need to launch "Mission Mumbai". "I think, we need to launch the Mission Mumbai to make the city free of potholes, ensure 24x7 water supply and provide better health services and quality education to all of us," she said.

BMC employees welcomed the special screening initiative.

Tags: vidya balan, mission mangal, mumbai, bmc, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, clean mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in hot water

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s dance secrets

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan

Name that film!

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham