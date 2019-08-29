Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' to break 'Avengers: Endgame' day 1 record: Expert

Trade analysts are also expecting that 'Saaho' will break 'Avengers: Endgame' opening day collection record at the box-office.

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-awaited film, Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. Ever since the film's announcement, it's been creating buzz for various reasons. Well, fans are eagerly waiting to see the 'Baahubali' star in a different avatar. However, trade analysts are also expecting that 'Saaho' will break 'Avengers: Endgame' opening day collection record at the box-office.

According to trade analysts, 'Saaho' is expected to surpass 'Avengers: Endgame' (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore) on an opening day. Film trade analyst, Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore.”

Speaking about the all-India collection of Saaho, he added, "The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages.”

Apart from Girish Johar, Ramesh Bala too expressed that the people have high expectations from South star Prabhas. As the film is tri-lingual, it's got various screens. Ramesh Bala said, "Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas‘s next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.”

Well, the final result will be declared on Saturday morning. Till then let's wait to watch 'Saaho' on the 'Saaho' day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.