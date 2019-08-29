Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' to break 'Avengers: Endgame' day 1 record: Expert

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 1:10 pm IST

Trade analysts are also expecting that 'Saaho' will break 'Avengers: Endgame' opening day collection record at the box-office.

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-awaited film, Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. Ever since the film's announcement, it's been creating buzz for various reasons. Well, fans are eagerly waiting to see the 'Baahubali' star in a different avatar. However, trade analysts are also expecting that 'Saaho' will break 'Avengers: Endgame' opening day collection record at the box-office.

According to trade analysts, 'Saaho' is expected to surpass 'Avengers: Endgame' (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore) on an opening day. Film trade analyst, Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore.”

Speaking about the all-India collection of Saaho, he added, "The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages.”

Apart from Girish Johar, Ramesh Bala too expressed that the people have high expectations from South star Prabhas. As the film is tri-lingual, it's got various screens. Ramesh Bala said, "Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas‘s next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.”

Well, the final result will be declared on Saturday morning. Till then let's wait to watch 'Saaho' on the 'Saaho' day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Tags: saaho, prabhas, shraddha kapoor, avengers endgame, saaho box office, saaho advance booking, saaho show timings, saaho ticket rates
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ibrahim Assad.

Ibrahim Assad’s ‘Masterkey’ has the latest collection of cars available for rent

Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

Vidya Balan.

Vidya Balan lauds BMC for keeping Mumbai city clean

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in hot water

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham