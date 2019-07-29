Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi postponed to this date; find out

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 10:18 am IST

The movie was slated to hit screens on 2nd August, however, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release.

Still from the film Jabariya Jodi.
 Still from the film Jabariya Jodi.

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi has been receiving immense love, ever since it’s a trailer released. The film is based on the real-life instances of groom-kidnapping, a phenomenon that is prevalent in north India.

The movie was slated to hit screens on 2nd August, however, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release ahead by a week and it will now be coming out on 9th August 2019.

This decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2nd and many previously released film like JudgeMentall Hai Kya are enjoying a solid run. To add to that, prominent exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead to 9th Aug to avoid the clutter.

Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release. Also, the film will have a holiday advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12. And with Saaho getting pushed to month end, Jabariya Jodi may also get the advantage of the Independence Day weekend.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R. Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment.

Tags: jabariya jodi, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra, jabariya jodi new release date, jabariya jodi movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone giving major couple goals in this latest pic

Jessica Alba.

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh’s flop after historic hit

Vicky Kaushal

Not part of Rakesh Sharma biopic: Vicky Kaushal

MOST POPULAR

1

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

2

Skip Apple iPhone 11! This smartphone will come with cutting-edge tech

3

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

4

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

5

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham