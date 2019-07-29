Nick Jonas pays this whopping amount for Priyanka Chopra's birthday cake; find out

Nick Jonas bought a gigantic red and gold five-tier birthday cake for his love. But do you know the cost of the cake?

Mumbai: Popular Hollywood singer Nick Jonas never misses any chance to surprise his wife actress Priyanka Chopra. Recently, the duo was in news for quite some time.

On July 18, Priyanka turned 37 and on her birthday, dear hubby Nick Jonas surprised her with an amazing bash in Miami. Right from PeeCee's outfit to guest members, everything in the birthday party was nothing but a dream. Amidst all, the main thing which caught everyone's attention the birthday cake of Priyanka Chopra.

Well, Nick Jonas bought a gigantic red and gold five-tier birthday cake for his love. But do you know the cost of the cake?

According to Pinkvilla report, Nick spent Rs 3,45,000 on the cake which was indeed matching with Priyanka's outfit. Talking to the portal, the cake artists revealed, "Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details."

The report also states that the team had to make the case as soon as possible because Nick gave the order at the last minute. The team took 24 hours to bake and decorate it. They also added that the chocolate and vanilla cake cost over 5,000 USD, which is near Rs 3,45,000. The cake also had 24k edible gold.

After partying with family and friends, Nick and Priyanka spent some quality time on Yacht in Miami. Their pictures had gone viral on the internet.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which will release on October 11, 2019.