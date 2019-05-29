Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

Sona Mohapatra exposes Salman Khan fan who sent abusive death threat; photo inside

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

The singer had blasted at Salman Khan for his comment over Priyanka Chopra.

Salman Khan and Sona Mohapatra. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: After slamming Salman Khan for taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra multiple times, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra recently received abusive death threat from an angry Bhai fan.

Sona shared a screenshot of the threat on her Twitter handle. The 'Ambarsariya' singer wrote, "Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this hero’ of bad behaviour. ????This beacon of human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser."

Shockingly in an abusive death threat, the troll had written, "Once again if you tell anything bad about Salman Khan from bl**dy, f**king mouth, I will get into your house and kill you. It's the final warning, you sl*t."

Earlier, Sona had blasted at 'Bharat' actor for his comment over Priyanka Chopra. He had said in a media interaction that PeeCee chose the USA over Bharat in the 'nick' of time. He also took a jibe at 'Quantico' star by saying that people usually leave their husbands for a film like this but Priyanka didn't.

Sona had written, "Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

She also added, "A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .🔴"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is set to release on June 5, 2019.

