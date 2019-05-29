Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

Mother India and Queen are pioneers of feminism in cinema: Kangana's sister Rangoli

ANI
Published : May 29, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 8:16 am IST

Kangana and her sister Rangoli have always supported feminism and once again, the latter has voiced her opinion on feminism in cinema.

 Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have always supported feminism, and once again, the latter has voiced her opinion on feminism in cinema.

On Tuesday, Rangoli took to Twitter saying films like 'Mother India' and 'Queen' are pioneers of feminism in cinema in true sense. "Kangana may have done highest grossers of all time for women but its a gross way of looking at life and cinema, films like Mother India and Queen will never feature on such lists but in true sense they are the pioneers of feminism in cinema," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, "We need to pay attention to the subtleties of life, any society which only gives priority to money might find economic fulfilment but physical, emotional and mental well being is not possible."

This comes in the wake of a fan's tweet Rangoli retweeted some hours ago. The tweet mentioned the highest grossing female-oriented films in India, out of which three featured her sister.

Kangana has acted in scores of women-centric films like 'Queen', 'Manikarnika', 'Simran', 'Rajjo' and many more. She is also the recipient of three National awards- Best Supporting Actress and two for Best Actress.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film will hit theatres on July 26.

