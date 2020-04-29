Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

36th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

31,408

1,866

Recovered

7,768

610

Deaths

1,008

69

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle: Spokesman

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 10:50 am IST

Bollywood actor is in hospital with a colon infection, and has been suffering from a neuroendocrinal tumour

In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)
 In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)

Mumbai: Rubbishing reports that actor Irrfan Khan had passed away, a spokesman for the Bolywood star issued a statement early Wednesday morning stating that the fight was very much on.

The actor is undergoing treatment for a colon infection in a Mumbai hospital. The spokesman said reports of Irrfan Khan's death are "fictional" and , "extreme assumptions"

The 53-year-old actor "is still fighting for his life."

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic.

"Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," the statement issued on behalf of Irrfan read.

"We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," he further said.

In an earlier statement issued on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson had said the actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation," that statement had said.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon," the statement added.

The Piku actor lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In early 2018, Irrfan revealed his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown began on March 25.

Tags: irrfan khan, angrezi medium, neoendocrine cancer, irrfan khan actor, irrfan khan health
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

Lolo takes her time

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s welcome break

John Abraham

‘Independence Day belongs to John

Ajay Devgn

Ajay joins contemporaries, releases song about covid pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham