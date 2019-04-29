International Dance Day: Hrithik Roshan reveals his personal favourite dance numbers

The actor who has been hailed for his dancing skills, has finally revealed his personal dance numbers.

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan who has been hailed for his dancing skills, ever since his debut film released, has finally revealed his personal dance numbers.

In an interview, Hrithik Roshan shared, "It is tough to choose just one favourite song of mine to dance to. But my top favourites are Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath; 2012), Dhoom Again (Dhoom 2; 2006), Bang Bang (Bang Bang; 2014) and Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; 2000)."

Speaking about how important dance has been in Hrithik's life, the actor expressed, "I feel dance is a very powerful medium to draw people towards physical fitness. There was a time in my life when the doctors had told me that I will never be able to dance again. I danced my way through that phase, too (smiles). Dancing is a great way to stay fit. It helps you burn calories, strengthen muscles, increase flexibility, and also keeps one upbeat and happy. I have also introduced my mom and kids to it and they love it."

Hrithik Roshan, also spoke about his icon's from whom he has sought inspiration and said, "I have always been a huge fan of Michael Jackson, Shammi Kapoor and Govinda. Each of their dancing styles is different from the other. I have grown up imitating their styles in front of the mirror.

If you had the choice to do a dance-off with any person living or dead, who would it be? Maybe not a dance-off, but I would have loved to share the stage with the legendary Michael Jackson. I have been a huge fan of his since childhood and he is the reason I started dancing."

