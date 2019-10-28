Monday, Oct 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

'Double-meaning language is shortcut to make an entertaining film,' says Anees Bazmee

PTI
Published : Oct 28, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2019, 11:32 am IST

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, 'Pagalpanti' is scheduled to release on November 22.

 Anees Bazmee.

Mumbai: Known for his massy entertainers like "No Entry" and "Welcome", director Anees Bazmee on Thursday said double-meaning dialogues and language are a shortcut to making an entertaining film.

However, he said he doesn't use such dialogues in his films as they are family entertainers. "I don't write double-meaning dialogues in my films. At the same time I don't have issues with those who use them in their films. I feel if you have a brain, if you have a flair for writing, if you are willing to work hard then you do not need such shortcuts, Bazmee said at a promotional event for his upcoming movie "Pagalpanti" here.

"I do keep in my mind what kids would like to watch and what they would not," he said. Speaking about "Pagalpanti", he said, "We have put a disclaimer in the trailer that says 'dimag mat lagana' (don't use your brain). But to write such kind of films a lot of hard work is needed. But we don't want people to use their brains while watching this film," Bazmee told reporters.

"Pagalpanti", a comedy film, features an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela. Kapoor said this is his 13th film with Bazmee and he hopes it does well. "This is my 13th film with Anees, 13 is very lucky. Hopefully, this will be the luckiest. Everyone has worked as a team on this film. All the characters are so good in the film," he said.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Pagalpanti" is scheduled to release on November 22. Asked about the release date of his another upcoming film, "Ujada Chaman", Pathak said, "We are deciding on November 1. Our team is working on it, we will get clarity by tomorrow (Friday)." "Ujada Chaman" features Sunny Singh in the lead and was earlier scheduled to be released on November 8, a week before Ayushmann Khurrana's "Bala", which has a similar storyline.

