'Saaho' star Prabhas has this complaint about rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty

The 'Saaho' actor has always been asked about his relationship with 'Baahubali' co-star. But he denies every time.

Mumbai: The Baahubali couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have always been grabbing headlines for their alleged relationship. Despite being unaccepting the affair rumours, news about Prabhas and Anushka still manage to spark the topic of discussion about them.

Well, the 'Saaho' actor has always been asked about his relationship with 'Baahubali' co-star. But he denies every time. However, Prabhas has one complaint about Anushka Shetty.

Recently in an interview with Telugu channel, Prabhas praised Anushka's beauty and height but complained that she doesn't attend calls on time. Isn't it interesting? Apart from Anushka, Prabhas also said that Kajal Aggarwal is beautiful and has a lot of energy. He further added that her dressing sense has become better now.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy in promoting Saaho with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is releasing on August 30.