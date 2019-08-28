Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday to feature in 'Khaali Peeli', release date out

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 10:29 am IST

The two have joined hands with production giant Zee Studios and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to bankroll a film titled 'Khaali Peeli'.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.

The two have joined hands with production giant Zee Studios and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to bankroll a film titled 'Khaali Peeli'. The upcoming feature will see the direction from Maqbool Khan with Himanshu Mehra also producing the movie.

It will go on floors on September 11 and hit the big screens on June 12 next year. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Ishaan and Ananya Panday... Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli... Directed by Maqbool Khan... Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra... Music by Vishal-Shekhar... Starts 11 Sept 2019... 12 June 2020 release."

Further details on the film are still awaited. Meanwhile, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat' and managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

The film hit big screens on May 10 this year.

Tags: ananya panday, ishaan khatter, khaali peeli, khaali peeli movie, mumbai, ali abbas zafar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan

Salman Khan to be replaced?

During the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Your way? No way!

Vidya Balan

Don’t care about looks: Vidya Balan

Saif Ali Khan has finally taken a firm and irrevocable stand against the paparazzi, who regularly follow Saif and his wife Kareena’s son Taimur everywhere.

Saif Ali Khan to Taimur’s rescue

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

2

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

3

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

4

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

5

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham