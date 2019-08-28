Akshay Kumar sets example of ideal son, gives important message to fans; watch video

Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Mission Mangal', took some time off from his hectic schedule to spend time with her ailing mother who underwent knee surgery recently.

The actor shared a video where he can be seen strolling on the streets of London with his mother Aruna Bhatia on a wheelchair. Giving out the message of giving some time to family, he wrote, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can."

Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IRLxpTAKQv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 27, 2019

The actor, who is more closed to his mother, shared her picture sometime back informing about her condition. In the picture, she can be seen performing yoga after her surgery.

"Sharing something I'm extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time."

The 51-year-old actor, who recently featured on the Forbes' highest-paid actors' list, is riding the success of his latest release. The film is unstoppable at the box office and has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark in just 11 days of its run.

The Jagan Shakti-directorial space drama has emerged as the biggest opener till date. Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Akshay will be seen next in 'Laxmmi Bomb' opposite Kiara Advani, 'Good News' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh and 'Housefull 4'.