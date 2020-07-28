Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  Entertainment   Bollywood  28 Jul 2020  Sushant death: Viscera report rules out foul play, Mahesh Bhatt records statement
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sushant death: Viscera report rules out foul play, Mahesh Bhatt records statement

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 9:45 am IST

The police have also sent summons to actor Kangana Ranaut asking her to come and record her statement in connection with the ongoing probe

Police recorded statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Monday. (DC Photo)
  Police recorded statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Monday. (DC Photo)

Mumbai: Amidst lack of clarity in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Mumbai police said that the viscera report of the deceased actor was received on Monday and no traces of foreign bodies were found. This has laid to rest the possibility of any foul play in Rajput's death. The police recorded statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The police grilled Bhatt, in presence of his legal team, for two hours at Santacruz police station where he stated that Rajput and him had not worked together.

The police have recorded statements of close to 40 persons however, the reason behind the extreme act by Rajput is yet to be established.

A team of Bandra police was present at the Santacruz police station in presence of the deputy commissioner of police for recording Bhatt’s statement. The officials said that the filmmaker reached the police station around noon and was questioned till 2.30 pm.

During interrogation, Bhatt confirmed that while Rajput had met him and sought to be considered for his movie Sadak 2, the filmmaker had never offered him any role in it as the movie was a sequel and was to cast Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker also told police that he had met Rajput only twice and the second meeting was a casual one.

“The statement of Bhatt has been recorded and CEO of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also been summoned for questioning,” said a police officer.

The police have also sent summons to actor Kangana Ranaut asking her to come and record her statement in connection with the ongoing probe. Ranaut is currently in her hometown Manali and has asked for the questionnaires. While going all guns blazing against nepotism in Bollywood, Ranaut had mentioned that Rajput was murdered.

The police have recorded statements of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, film critic Rajeev Masand apart from actor Rhea Chakraborty and other friends and colleagues of the deceased actor.

Tags: sushant singh rajput, sushant suicide, mumbai police, viscera report, mahesh bhatt
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Representational picture

Police grill Dharma Productions CEO in Sushant death case

It can be recalled that Aamir played a cricketer in films like Awwal Number and Lagaan

Aamir Khan turns to ping-pong for Laal Singh Chadda

The movie was announced in August 2018. It was scheduled to release in theatres in January 2020

Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang starring Rajkumar Rao readies for a digital release

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Twitter)

Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham