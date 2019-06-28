Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Salman Khan introduces Pramod Khanna as Chulbul Pandey's father in 'Dabangg 3'

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 9:37 am IST

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod has been roped in to play the character, which was earlier played by Vinod, in the film.

Salman Khan in a still from 'Dabangg 2'.
 Salman Khan in a still from 'Dabangg 2'.

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Dabangg 3' on Thursday introduced the new cast member of the film.

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has been roped in to play the character of Prajapati Pandey, which was earlier played by Vinod, in the film.
Salman uploaded a video on Twitter where he presented the character of Pramod.

The video opens up with the portrait of Salman and Vinod together and later the actor along with Sonakshi and director Prabhu Deva introduces Pramod, who is see dressed identically like Vinod in the portrait.

A bubbly Sonakshi can be seen in the get up of Rajjo while Salman in the costume of Chulbul Pandey.

"Introducing Pramod Khanna," 'Bharat' actor captioned the video.

 

Some time back Sonakshi man

aged to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

The actor shared a mirror selfie on Instagram from the sets of the upcoming movie. In the still, the actor can be seen dressed up in a black outfit. But it's her hair and makeup that is sure to leave fans excited.

With a messy, loose plait, a red 'bindi' on her forehead and 'sindoor' in her hair, Sonakshi is sure to steal hearts in the third installment of 'Dabangg' series.

The actor kicked off the shoot for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh to shoot with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva.
'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makhanchand Pandey alias Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year.

Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, vinod khanna, dabangg 3 cast, pramod khanna

Latest From Entertainment

Vikas Singh Bisht.

Vikas Singh Bisht, the Youngest Cyber Security Expert of Uttarakhand make India proud

Shaira and Ahmed Khan.

Shaira Ahmed Khan - from a beautiful model to a smart Bollywood producer

Rebecca Mcallister.

UK model Rebecca Mcallister shows a fine example of beauty and brains

Rupali Garg.

Meet Rupali Garg - the 19 year old actress who is the new sensation on TV!

MOST POPULAR

1

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

2

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

3

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

4

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

5

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham