Monday, Dec 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  27 Dec 2021  'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai': Salman Khan on being bitten by snake
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai': Salman Khan on being bitten by snake

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2021, 10:12 am IST

The actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment after the incident and was discharged on Sunday

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel kept up with tradition by celebrating his birthday on Monday with family and close friends.

"A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman said.

 

After the incident on Saturday night, the actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged on Sunday.

"Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," he shared.

Salman added that he was feeling fine and they have not killed the snake.

"When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake)," he quipped, adding, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."

 

The actor is recovering fast and was fit enough to host his birthday party on Sunday night.

Salman's fans have poured in messages for his speedy recovery and birthday greetings on social media for the actor who turned 56.

Tags: salman khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Poster of the documentary 'Writing with Fire'. (Photo: Twitter/@RintuThomas11)

'Writing with Fire' documentary shortlisted as India's official entry to Oscars 2022

The official poster of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. (Photo: Twitter/@TomFelton)

HBO Max drops trailer for 'Harry Potter' reunion

A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter/@SiddhantChturvD)

Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video

A scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: AP)

Marvel confirms developing more 'Spider-Man' movies

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham