Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for #HowDareYou tweet; read

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 1:45 pm IST

Greta won many hearts and Priyanka didn't miss any chance to applaud her speech on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra who recently praised a 16-year-old Greta Thunberg for her powerful speech at the UN's Climate Action Summit, has been slammed by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

Greta won many hearts and Priyanka didn't miss any chance to applaud her speech on Twitter. 'The Sky Is Pink' actor wrote, "Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou"

Well, PeeCee's gesture was loved by all but it didn't go well Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. Showing her disappointment over Priyanka's tweet, Rangoli tweeted, "Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega.”

Apart from Priyanka, Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others came out in support of Greta and hailed her for her honest speech at the summit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'. Notably, PeeCee is also producing the same. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.

Tags: priyanka chopra, the sky is pink, kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, #howdareyou, greta thunbeg
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before Jodhpur court; read

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

A still from KGF.

HC allows shooting of 'KGF Chapter 2' in KGF

Elli Aviram

Elli not doing Malang

MOST POPULAR

1

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

2

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

3

Here's why Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards

4

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

5

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham