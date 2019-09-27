Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for #HowDareYou tweet; read

Greta won many hearts and Priyanka didn't miss any chance to applaud her speech on Twitter.

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra who recently praised a 16-year-old Greta Thunberg for her powerful speech at the UN's Climate Action Summit, has been slammed by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

Greta won many hearts and Priyanka didn't miss any chance to applaud her speech on Twitter. 'The Sky Is Pink' actor wrote, "Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou"

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou https://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

Well, PeeCee's gesture was loved by all but it didn't go well Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel. Showing her disappointment over Priyanka's tweet, Rangoli tweeted, "Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega.”

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain... unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye...acha lagega🙏 https://t.co/50CJ9cDWYy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 25, 2019

Apart from Priyanka, Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others came out in support of Greta and hailed her for her honest speech at the summit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf starrer 'The Sky Is Pink'. Notably, PeeCee is also producing the same. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.