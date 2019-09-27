Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

John Abraham reveals why Kerala has not been Modi-fied yet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

John Abraham answered about why Kerala has not been 'Modi-fied' yet.

John Abraham.
 John Abraham.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham who is known for making patriotic films in the industry, has recently given a solid statement over politics. At the launch event of the book 'The God Who Loved Motorbikes' in Mumbai, John Abraham answered about why Kerala has not been 'Modi-fied' yet.

When asked about this home state, the 'Batla House' actor said, "That’s the beauty about Kerala. You can see a temple, a mosque and a church within 10 metres of each other peacefully co-existing without any problem whatsoever. There’s absolutely no issue there. With the entire world getting very polarised, Kerala is an example of a place where religions and communities can co-exist so peacefully."

Notably, in 2019 General elections, the Narendra Modi-led BJP did not win a single seat in Kerala. The party has never been in power in Kerala.

Apart from that, John also admitted that Kerala is a communist state. He said, "The other extreme, I remember when Fidel Castro passed away, I went to Kerala and that was the only state with his posters and hoardings all over to mourn his death. So Kerala is really communist in that way. My father made me read a lot of Marxist material. So there is a communist side in a lot of 'mallus’ (Malayalis). We all believe in equitable living, equal distribution of wealth and Kerala is a shining example of that."

On the work front, John will next be seen in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, which is a comedy film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

Tags: john abraham, kerala, communist state, modi-fied, narendra modi, bjp, batla house, satyameva jayate 2, pagalpanti
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Lubna Rafiq with Bollywood star Juhi Chawla.

Lubna Rafiq's prepossessing and progressive energy is inspiring

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)

Krishna Shroff's romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; see here

Rashami Desai.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai turns highest paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan.

Salman Khan dodges blackbuck poaching case hearing in Jodhpur court

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

2

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

3

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

4

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

5

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham