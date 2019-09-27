Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

HC allows shooting of 'KGF Chapter 2' in KGF

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 9:14 am IST

The first chapter of the Kannada film KGF was a big hit, which was released worldwide in multiple languages.

A still from KGF.
 A still from KGF.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court Court has allowed the shooting of the Kannada film 'KGF Chapter 2', at Cyanide Hills in Kolar Gold Field, in Kolar district. Justice Krishna Dixit has allowed the shooting till the next date of hearing along with an order to issue a notice to one N Srinivas and another including Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

A Kolar court had recently halted the shooting of the film at Cyanide Hills following a suit filed by N Srinivas, a local resident alleging that the cast and crew were causing damage to the environment.

Several movies have been shot in the past at Cyanide Hills, where the debris was dumped while gold was mined at KGF, which is now defunct. The huge debris at Cyanide Hills creates a perfect scenery for landscape film cinematographer, which has attracted several filmmakers to shoot at the hills.

The producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur, its director Prashanth Neel and the cinematographer of the movie, Bhuvan have filed a petition before the High Court against the lower court order. They have filed an undertaking before the court that they will complete the shooting in 25 days, and that they will not cause any damage to the environment while shooting. They have even undertaken to plant 500 saplings at the hills.

The first chapter of the Kannada film KGF was a big hit, which was released worldwide in multiple languages. The second chapter will mark the debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt of the fame of Khalnayak, Munna Bhai MBBS and many more into Kannada film industry. He plays the role of Adheera. He recently joined the shooting of the film in Hyderabad where a grand set has been erected by the film team.

Tags: kgf, kgf chapter 2, kgf 2, kolar gold field, yash, karnataka high court, bengaluru, kannada film
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

Elli Aviram

Elli not doing Malang

Akshay Kumar

Prithviraj aims high

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday on night shift

MOST POPULAR

1

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

2

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

3

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

4

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

5

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham