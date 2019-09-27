HC allows shooting of 'KGF Chapter 2' in KGF

The first chapter of the Kannada film KGF was a big hit, which was released worldwide in multiple languages.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court Court has allowed the shooting of the Kannada film 'KGF Chapter 2', at Cyanide Hills in Kolar Gold Field, in Kolar district. Justice Krishna Dixit has allowed the shooting till the next date of hearing along with an order to issue a notice to one N Srinivas and another including Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

A Kolar court had recently halted the shooting of the film at Cyanide Hills following a suit filed by N Srinivas, a local resident alleging that the cast and crew were causing damage to the environment.

Several movies have been shot in the past at Cyanide Hills, where the debris was dumped while gold was mined at KGF, which is now defunct. The huge debris at Cyanide Hills creates a perfect scenery for landscape film cinematographer, which has attracted several filmmakers to shoot at the hills.

The producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur, its director Prashanth Neel and the cinematographer of the movie, Bhuvan have filed a petition before the High Court against the lower court order. They have filed an undertaking before the court that they will complete the shooting in 25 days, and that they will not cause any damage to the environment while shooting. They have even undertaken to plant 500 saplings at the hills.

The first chapter of the Kannada film KGF was a big hit, which was released worldwide in multiple languages. The second chapter will mark the debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt of the fame of Khalnayak, Munna Bhai MBBS and many more into Kannada film industry. He plays the role of Adheera. He recently joined the shooting of the film in Hyderabad where a grand set has been erected by the film team.