Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before Jodhpur court; read

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 10:50 am IST

The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear before a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case on Friday amid a death threat by a gangster.

The death threat was issued by gangster 'Garry Shooter', who belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through a Facebook post on September 16. The actor had filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

During a hearing on July 4, Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara had directed him to appear before the court on September 27, failing which his bail plea may be cancelled. However, there are apprehensions that the actor may not appear though police have claimed to put in place adequate security measures.

"Due to a similar threat by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in February last year, Khan had shelved his plan of appearing before the court," said a police official. Prosecution counsel Mahipal Bishnoi said the court had verbally asked Khna's counsel to make him appear in the court during the last hearing.

The actor has not appeared before the court since May last year when he was granted bail. During the last hearing, the defence counsel had sought exemption for Khan from an appearance in the court, after which the court asked the actor to be present before it as he had been absent since the beginning of the hearing on his plea.

Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in Jodhpur in 1998.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching case, jodhpur, jodhpur court, garry shooter
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

A still from KGF.

HC allows shooting of 'KGF Chapter 2' in KGF

Elli Aviram

Elli not doing Malang

Akshay Kumar

Prithviraj aims high

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

2

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

3

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

4

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

5

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham