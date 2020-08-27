Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  Entertainment   Bollywood  27 Aug 2020  Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their first child in 2021
Entertainment, Bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their first child in 2021

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 12:38 pm IST

The couple tied the knot in December 2017

Virat Kohli shared this pic on Twitter to announce the news.
 Virat Kohli shared this pic on Twitter to announce the news.

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. 

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. 

 

"And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted. 

Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. 

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama "Zero".

Tags: virat kohli, anushka sharma

Latest From Entertainment

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan faces flak for endorsing Chinese brands, closeness to Turkey

In Jha’s films, politics, policemen, gangsters, and corruption play important roles; yet his stories are emotional and are equally appealing to the general audience and to critics

Every film is a debut film for me, says Pareeksha director Prakash Jha

Masaba Masaba takes off from Masaba and Neena Gupta’s personal lives, picking up intimate, stressful moments and presenting them in a fictional setting with ease and a dash of humour. (Photo | Instagram - @masabagupta)

Masaba Masaba streaming August 28 on Netflix captures designer's life as a mixed race celebrity

British actor Keira Knightley will play the protagonist in an adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel. (Photo | Flickr - Josh Jenson)

Keira Knightley set to star in Apple TV period drama

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham