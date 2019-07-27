Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

90 per cent of how you look depends on what you eat: Disha shares her fitness mantra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 10:22 am IST

Disha Patani continuously excels in motivating us to stay fit and healthy just like her.

Disha Patani.
 Disha Patani.

Mumbai: Hailed as Bollywood’s fittest actress, Disha Patani, in a recent interview talks about her eating habits, healthy routine and sticking to the fitness regime. She continuously excels in motivating us to stay fit and healthy just like her. The actress shares “There is a difference between starving and eating healthy. I always choose healthier options. Ninety per cent of how you look depends on what you eat. If I'm not eating right, no matter how much I train, I won't improve. I am a lover of sweet things and I eat as my heart permits once a week.”

Disha instils a sense of our hard work and consistency in us further by adding “When I come back from filming, I have to start from the basics again. If you don't achieve a split, you need to stretch every day. If you don't, you lose it.” That’s certainly all the fitness inspiration we need to maintain a lifestyle which is healthy and not to forget, the stunning body it leaves you with!

Undoubtedly being the fittest actress, Disha leaves no stone unturned in motivating us and inspiring us to have a fit and healthy body constantly as she trains hard for gymnastics and Mixed Martial Arts and never skips her workouts. She is the perfect youth icon as she sends out messages which are bound to have a positive and healthy impact on people by sharing sneak peeks from her own routines and healthy lifestyle. After all, one does not look the way they look, for nothing and hard work doesn’t go waste ever!

Hailed as Bollywood's 'Jawani Janeman', actress Disha Patani with the perfect body and skills to flaunt has done a range of action films and aced the act in each one of her projects- raking up to a streak of all 100 crore club films.

Only three years and three films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani is already known for her wise choices to be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and now Bharat which all spell success at the box office every time.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is famous for her brave choices of films. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but film-makers also. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across.

After the back to back success of her previous projects which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and Bharat, being the most recent one minted 200-crores, the talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang.

Tags: disha patani, disha patani fitness mantra, disha patani news, disha patani movies, disha patani beauty tips
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker preps for Krishna Das biopic

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

No Ishaan-Janhvi in Dear Comrade remake

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar reunites with Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar steps into Abhishek’s shoes?

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple unexpectedly confirms futuristic iPhone plan

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in latest video

3

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

4

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

5

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham